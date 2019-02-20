Digital sponsorship provides good ROI

South African organisations are upping their investment in digital advertising, with the total value of internet advertising growing 16.5% to R5.14bn in 2017, according to PwC’s Entertainment & Media Outlook: 2018 – 2022. As they increase their spending on digital, the question of how to improve return on investment (ROI) from this channel is top of mind for brands.

International practice and research shows that marketing and advertising displayed in a contextually relevant, premium environment outperforms the average display ad. A study from the Association for Online Publishing, for example, shows that ads in premium vehicles elicit stronger levels of response in terms of engagement and memory encoding than ads encountered during general free browsing.

This search for consumer-relevant, premium inventory is driving growing advertiser interest in the concept of digital sponsorships. Sponsorships are an opportunity for brands to acquire a portal’s inventory for a particular topic (the motoring section or football, for example) or an event such as the annual budget speech or a sports tournament.

Here are four reasons that digital sponsorships are becoming a popular option for SA brands looking to drive superior returns from digital advertising campaigns:

The sponsorship package may include exclusive access to all the advertising placements in a section of the website – as well as native content, advertorials, links and so on. Sponsorships can be stretched across web, mobile, social, broadcast (TV and radio) and in-venue channels with the same publisher or media owner, in a minimal timeframe, very little effort and low implementation costs. This is an opportunity for brands to grow their credibility and positioning as the “owner” of a topic or event on a portal, without having to compete with other brands for the consumer’s attention.