The argument around which marketing platform trumps the others, and whether traditional media is being killed by digital is not new, nor is there a simple answer. Traditional platforms –print, for example – have had to face the reality of digital disruption and adapt accordingly, while consumers have become both more elusive and demanding. Against a backdrop of a dismal economy, perhaps the question to ask is not which platform is better, but which platforms – among the many traditional, digital and experiential opportunities out there, best suit the brand, the objective and the budget.

These days, more often than not, brand decisions are driven by budget. Sometimes an expensive TV commercial may not be the answer for a constrained marketing budget. A smarter solution could be one that targets the right audience through the right channel at the right time. Perhaps the strongest argument in the war of the platforms is a combination of digital media and experiential marketing – eventing in particular – a solution which offers the brand a golden opportunity to create a personal, emotional connection with the audience. It’s a connection that cannot be replicated by looking at a billboard or watching an ad on TV, says Taryn Westoby, head of events at Tiso Blackstar Group.

Westoby says events are created with a complete focus on the experiences and emotions of a highly targeted audience, one that has bought into the idea of the event and chosen to engage with the brand. “Personal connections such as these are harder to forge via a more traditional approach.”