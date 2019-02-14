Woolworths’ Valentine’s Day advertising campaign fail

The spotlight being placed on a "gender zeitgeist" by new market research could perhaps not have come at a more relevant time. Woolworths is still reeling from its Valentine’s Day campaign widely perceived to be gender offensive.

Woolworths’ official apology, after it quickly binned the campaign, was that it was a "light-hearted reference to the clichéd idiosyncrasies within so many relations, rather than any gender stereotyping".

But social media and customers have slammed the retailer. Two tweets summed up the outrage: "I’m a woman and I don’t think stereotyping vanity, dishonesty and eating disorders is romantic or cute"; and "Wow Woolworths SA! Are these sad stereotypes from the binary world the best you could do for Valentine’s Day? So weak, so disappointing."

The campaign featured messages, with the women’s section reading: "She orders a salad and then steals your chips; she takes forever to get ready; she snuggles you to the edge of the bed; she uses your razor to shave her legs; she makes you her Instagram husband; she says she’s fine when you know she’s not."

At the same time, a comprehensive piece of work by Kantar, home to some of the world’s leading research, data and insights brands, has come out with a study that is unprecedented in its findings.

Its advice — which offers a view of consumers from 5.5-million research respondents across 45 countries, from the way people live, shop, vote and tweet — gives a perspective on the evolving issue of gender marketing.