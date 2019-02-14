99c, Meca hook up

Cape Town-based agency 99c has formed a strategic partnership with the Marketing & Entertainment Communications Agency (Meca) to offer clients a full range of specialist activation, events, culture curation, music and talent/influencer management services.

Established in 2013, Meca is the brainchild of Lebogang "ShugaSmakx" Mothibe, a founding member of the game-changing, award-winning hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp. He says brands often miss the mark when speaking to the African consumer.

Jacqueline Nyembe, Joburg MD of 99c, believes the partnership will benefit the agency’s standing by offering clients an ever-increasing range of services.