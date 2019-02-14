News & Insights

99c, Meca hook up

14 February 2019 - 10:56 Jeremy Maggs
Jacqueline Nyembe, Joburg MD of 99c. Picture: 99c
Jacqueline Nyembe, Joburg MD of 99c. Picture: 99c

Cape Town-based agency 99c has formed a strategic partnership with the Marketing & Entertainment Communications Agency (Meca) to offer clients a full range of specialist activation, events, culture curation, music and talent/influencer management services.

Established in 2013, Meca is the brainchild of Lebogang "ShugaSmakx" Mothibe, a founding member of the game-changing, award-winning hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp. He says brands often miss the mark when speaking to the African consumer.

Jacqueline Nyembe, Joburg MD of 99c, believes the partnership will benefit the agency’s standing by offering clients an ever-increasing range of services.

Havas snares John Davenport

John Davenport, co-founder of the Ireland/Davenport advertising agency, has joined the Havas group as chief creative officer
