Mastercard introduces sonic brand identity

According to Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, sound adds a powerful new dimension to its brand identity and will be a critical component to how people recognise Mastercard today and in the future. “We set out an ambitious goal to produce the Mastercard melody in a way that’s distinct and authentic, yet adaptable globally and across genres. It is important that our sonic brand not only reinforces our presence, but also resonates seamlessly around the world,” he says.

The melody is the result of a collaboration between musicians, including Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, artists and agencies from across the globe and took 18 months to produce, says Beatrice Cornacchia, senior vice-president, head of marketing & communications, Middle East & Africa at Mastercard International.

Forming the foundation of the brand’s sound architecture, the melody will extend to numerous assets including musical scores, sound logos and ringtones, to hold music and point-of-sale acceptance sounds.

The Mastercard melody is intended to be distinct and memorable, and adaptable across genres and cultures, explains Cornacchia. “Like our logo, which is instantly recognisable globally, our intention is that this melody will become similarly recognisable. However, we will be localising its use by inserting local nuances.”