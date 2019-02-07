Nedbank seeks digital edge with heart

Nedbank is consolidating a three-pronged marketing campaign to compete in a world where more people are banking online — and where competition is increasingly fierce.

Award-winning brand and communication group Joe Public has retained the account. But joining the bank will be Levergy Marketing Agency, which will manage the sponsorship account, while Digitas Liquorice will manage the digital creative account.

Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, says these appointments will help drive the bank’s aspirations. "The emergence of digital banks has resulted in a highly competitive retail banking sector.

"Nedbank has embarked on a journey that aims to put the bank at the forefront of technology under its ‘Digital first, first in digital’ focus."

With a trend of "everyone moving towards digital, and the client demanding the same digital experience across all service providers regardless of the offerings, most organisations are focusing less on the human elements of compassion, responsiveness and attentiveness," Nobanda says.

It is this human element that Nedbank plans to focus on, thereby positioning the bank as one that will resonate with consumers.

In 2017, Nedbank launched its new brand promise "See money differently", which was the beginning of this journey to interact more with clients.

"In an economic climate of consumers having to tighten their belts, Nedbank will embark on conversations that will enable customers to make more informed money decisions," says Nobanda.

Methods that will be used in this campaign to assist clients include "My financial life", an educational tool.

From a digital point of view, the Nedbank Money app (launched last year) has features to help mitigate fraudulent transactions, such as the freeze/unfreeze functionality to block or stop stolen cards and a debit order dispute functionality, which allows customers to reverse unlawful debits.

"To strengthen this focus the three agencies managing the Nedbank project all have strong broad-based BEE credentials," says Nobanda.

"Their diverse skills create the optimum team and culture fit as we strive to tell the Nedbank story."

Miles Murphy of Digitas Liquorice, which will be handling the digital operation, says he is "hugely excited" to work with Nedbank after an intensive pitch.

"By working on the cutting edge of digital marketing we aim to drive the brand with online engagement reaching digital, retail, business and individual clients," says Murphy.

Struan Campbell of Levergy Marketing Agency says he is looking forward to working with strong Nedbank properties like the Nedbank Cup soccer tournament and the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

"We aim bring the brand to life across all properties. This includes branding, credibility and publicity," Campbell says.