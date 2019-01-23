SAB campaigns against alcohol abuse

Capitalising on the current popularity of video, SAB launched a short film to coincide with the festive season, highlighting the devastating effects of making poor decisions in the lives of teenagers; and to combat the incidence of underage drinking. The short film is an element of SAB’s 18+ Be The Mentor programme, which is based on the premise that teens and young adults are more likely to learn from and relate to someone closer to them in age as opposed to a parent. As such, a younger mentor is more likely to bring about change.

The campaign, says the company, has been a positive and successful one for SAB. Stats show 1,587,144 views of the teasers and trailer on Facebook and Instagram, with 1,608 8637 engagements; 1 997 702 views of the teasers and trailer on Twitter with 56,632 engagements; 34,372 views of the short film on YouTube, along with 220,652 views of the trailer and 301,200 of the teaser.

In addition to discouraging young people from making poor decisions about underage drinking, the film also aimed to get more people to commit to becoming mentors. While the film features fictional characters, it highlights very real social ills associated with underage or abusive alcohol consumption, including the fatal effects of driving under the influence of alcohol, theft and arrest, which affect many South Africans.