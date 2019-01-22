I'm 24, in marketing, and this is what I think...

My first day as an intern at a social media content creation and influencer marketing agency was nothing like the episodes of Mad Men I had watched. It was nothing my alma mater, Vega School, could have prepared me for either.

My only work experience, so far, was waitressing at a Mexican restaurant, and yep you guessed it, it didn’t exactly prepare me for agency life. However, I put on my first-day-of-work outfit, tagged #ootd and went to work. It was my first day at TILT.

A couple of days later, as I inhaled my lunch (I quickly learnt that lunch breaks don’t really exist) while fixing code on a client’s website, I had a sink or swim moment: had I made the right career choice? I realised that agency life was both intense and what my boss coined as “ridiculous” (a little more on that later). However, I am happy to report that I chose to swim.

It was actually the first-ever meeting that I attended that made me realise that I had indeed made the right choice. This meeting stood out for me, firstly, because I felt so privileged to be part of it, and secondly, because I was surrounded by suits in a grey boardroom. This was so vastly different from the Mexican place I used to waitress at and being the youngest person in the room was beyond intimidating. TILT began presenting. It was so cool to see how the tone in the room changed completely and how excited everyone became.

The meeting had started off being about selling pens and the role social media influencers could play in upping sales. However, the meeting soon took a “ridiculous” turn and we ended up having a discussion about weddings. Was this what marketing was all about? If so, then I loved that ridiculousness and soon saw that quite often, the more ridiculous something was, the better. And yes, the suits ended up loving the campaign.

One aspect of my job is pairing brands with social media influencers. To me, it is obvious that the role of influencers is a real thing in marketing and they aren’t going anywhere any time soon. To others it isn’t so obvious. Let me give you some examples of the power of influencers. Ryan ToysReview is a six-year-old who reviews toys on YouTube, and believe it or not, he has 17-million followers. All it takes is for a brand to get him to mention them and BAM! 17-million people know about their product. TILT recently worked with a lifestyle blogger who was able to increase a product’s sales by 100%, just by talking about it on her Instagram story. These are the facts, and if you still don’t believe me, Google it.

Another aspect of my job is what we call #setlife. This involves being in a studio, all day, shooting social media content for clients. I enjoy these days because it gives me a break from my desk and my overflowing inbox. On one #setlife day in particular, we shot content for a big corporate, an office furniture company and thirdly, naked women (yes, you read that right) for a body positivity campaign. Having three shoots in one day was “ridiculous” too but it was a blast and as we now know, ridiculous works.