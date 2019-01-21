Gillette lambasted for casting men as the bad guys in new campaign

In Gillette’s defence, Ritson points out that the campaign is not an example of strategy gone wrong – the brand’s marketing team clearly had their thinking caps on, but their thinking is somewhat misguided. It’s more of a “tactical failure”, he says.

While he lauds Gillette’s 30-year-old pay-off line, “The Best a Man Can Get”, as one of the most impactful and successful in recent history, and commends the team for attempting to modernise it and align to a more current definition of masculinity, he argues that the actual work translates to a “tedious public service announcement that one has been forced to watch”. The result is preachy and heavy-handed, and instead of showing an inspirational way of being, it comes across as saying all men are bad and must change immediately.

Peter Khoury, chief creative officer at TBWA, disagrees with this viewpoint, saying that the commercial illustrates that the brand cares more about people than profits. “This is a brave moment in the brand’s history. They have finally given real meaning to ‘the best a man can get’, even evolving the tagline slightly to become more inclusive – ‘the best a man can be’.”