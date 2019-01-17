20 marketing thought leaders get naked at the 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference

On March 14 2019, the Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) brings you the 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference, "Marketing Gets N*ked", at Fox Junction in Newtown, Johannesburg.

The one-day conference aims to strip marketing down to the bare bones of what really matters. It features an exciting line-up of 20 top local and international speakers, who will share their insights in short, sharp Ted-style talks. No veiled sales pitches. No death by PowerPoint!