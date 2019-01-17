20 marketing thought leaders get naked at the 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference
The one-day conference features top local and international speakers
On March 14 2019, the Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) brings you the 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference, "Marketing Gets N*ked", at Fox Junction in Newtown, Johannesburg.
The one-day conference aims to strip marketing down to the bare bones of what really matters. It features an exciting line-up of 20 top local and international speakers, who will share their insights in short, sharp Ted-style talks. No veiled sales pitches. No death by PowerPoint!
With marketing guru Pepe Marais, group chief commercial officer of Joe Public United, at the helm as master of ceremonies, the conference kicks off at 8.30am sharp with an opening address by David Duarte, CEO of Treeshake.
Other speakers include Anne Thistleton, mind science practitioner; Lethepu Matshaba, vice-president of home care: Unilever; Bongani Chinkanda, HDI Youth Consultancy CEO; Greg Garden, Marketing Association of SA CEO; Prof David Uribe, regional data director Africa and the Middle East TBWA; Musa Kalenga, chief future officer at House of Brave; Gillian Rightford CEO of Adtherapy; Tbo Touch, Touch HD founder; and Simon Lloyd, managing partner at Algorithm.
Also on the speaker line-up are Andrea Quaye, vice-president marketing, Anheuser-Busch InBev; HDI Youth Consultancy’s junior board of directors; Prof Elaine Rumboll, The Creative Leadership Consultancy MD; Gareth Whittaker, CEO of T & W; GG Alcock, author and entrepreneur; Khaya Dlanga, columnist and author; Katherine Madley, marketing practitioner; and Mosidi Seretlo, founder and director at Mosidi K Seretlo Consulting.
Delegates can also look forward to Andy Rice, marketer at large, and Tseliso Rangaka, ECD Ogilvy and Loeries chair, being put on the spot to strip down.
