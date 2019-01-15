Top Everlytic features from 2018

Workflows was Everlytic’s major release around the middle of 2018. Since then, Everlytic has made many updates and upgrades. These include:

Workflow conditions

Conditions are like statements that decide where your subscribers fit into the campaign journey. Once your subscriber's actions or data meet a condition, they diverge into their respective paths in the Workflow to receive messages relevant to them.

At first, workflow conditions were limited to the information available in your database. With the release of Everlytic’s Message Activity condition, however, you can now also adapt your workflow based on how subscribers have interacted with the previous mails in the workflow. For now, this includes whether a contact has opened an email or clicked a link within it.

Dynamic anniversary triggers

Everlytic’s Dynamic Anniversary Trigger lets you start sending your workflow messages before, on, or after a specific date, anniversary, or birthday – not just on the date itself. This is a nifty feature when you want to send a dedicated series of emails around someone’s birthday.

Smart go-to actions

Once your reader has completed a journey on your workflow, you can send them to another node using a go-to action. This allows you to continue the conversation on a separate, but related topic relevant to their subscription, and saves you from having to duplicate content you’ve already created on another branch.

Workflow node reports

Everlytic’s advanced workflow reporting allows you to view detailed information about a contact’s journey through every node in your workflow, so you can track things such as:

The date subscribers entered the workflow;

Total number of emails and/or SMSes sent and received in the workflow; and

The date subscribers completed the journey (if applicable).

This reporting also shows each contact’s email address and mobile number, if they are in the system, and the date and time each message was sent to them.

2. The Builder

Everlytic’s drag-and-drop builder is one of Everlytic’s core features. It allows you to build and design high-quality, engaging emails and landing pages in just a few minutes – no design or coding experience needed. Here are some of its top updates from 2018.