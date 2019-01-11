Can we keep up with the speed of culture?

There’s no question that in a digital world, staying relevant is more important – and more challenging – than ever before. As drivers of change, advertising agencies have to ensure their clients’ brands resonate with consumers – not easy in an age where culture is the biggest competitor of all.

M&C Saatchi Abel strategist Keke Mahlelebe recently attended RISE, the largest tech conference in Asia. “Currently, the technologies receiving the most attention are AI [artificial intelligence], voice and blockchain. Not only are they evolving at lightning speed, they’re also disrupting industries across the board,” he says, adding that these three technologies could be called the RISE trinity of 2018.

Mahlelebe says that in this landscape, agencies are holding themselves back with cumbersome processes and a failure to adapt quickly enough, whereas start-ups in the industry know exactly what it takes to thrive: collaboration and agility.

Today’s relevant brands have struck a balance between maintaining their own distinct identity and evolving constantly with the times, he says. Brands such as Apple, Nike and Tinder have effectively moved up a level when it comes to incorporating technologies such as blockchain, AI and voice and using them to analyse data, Mahlelebe says.

The challenge for advertising agencies is to ensure the brands they represent remain relevant while at the same time producing measurable business results. At M&C Saatchi Abel the agency is prepared to shift its own processes and ways of thinking if necessary.

This commitment has been reflected over the past year in the awards the agency has won – six Creative Circle Ad of the Month awards, an Apex, 10 Loeries and an Epica award, with founding partner and CEO Mike Abel receiving the Business Achiever of the Year award at the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards and the agency itself being ranked at the Loeries as one of the top five creative agencies in SA.