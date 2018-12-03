The curious case of the Indian Giant

In the winter of 2015, an Indian giant walked into the offices of the Dallas Mavericks, a professional basketball team based in the US. He measured 7’ 2”, weighed just on 136kg and wore a size 22 shoe. At 19 years old, his hands were the largest the staff had ever seen and when he spoke, his voice boomed like a loudspeaker, instantly drawing attention from anyone within ear-shot. His name was Satnam Singh and he truly was an Indian giant. He was at the Mavericks for an interview, one it was hoped could lead to a professional career in basketball.

Singh had been discovered five years earlier in a village called Ballo Ke, a farming settlement in Punjab in India. At the age of 14, he was already 6’ 11” and weighed 104 kg. His shoes were in pieces, bursting at the seams and clearly unable to keep up with the extended growth spurt of the young Singh.

Through a contracted relationship between the Basketball Federation of India and the Florida-based IMG Sports Academy, Singh ended up in the US. Unable to speak English at the age of 15, he embarked on a journey which ended with him being drafted into the NBA as the 52nd overall pick four years later. When he was reduced to tears on the night, one could certainly fall in love with the rags to riches story, one that included overcoming the most adverse of circumstances to hopefully make it to the top.

The only problem was that not many people had actually seen him play.

After the draft, Singh began in the Development League of the NBA but didn’t see much game time. In his first season he only played nine games, managing to average 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game. It was soon clear to the media that Singh was becoming more and more of a project that the Mavericks hoped would develop into a star player because of his size and age. It was not to be and after two short seasons in the D-League, the young giant decided to return to India, signing a contract to join the UBA Pro Basketball League and represent India at the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

There is a great lesson in this story, one that is very simple. In Singh’s case (and indeed the Dallas Mavericks), the metrics didn’t matter. Instead of measuring line speed, athletic ability, fitness or skillset range, the Dallas Mavericks became preoccupied with size. There is also inherent bias written all over his selection. The scouts and agents saw Singh as more of a story to sell than an investment in their team. Why else would Singh’s popularity be more closely linked to his media profile than his playing ability? Netflix even did a one-hour documentary on him called “One in a Billion” and though his story has inspired other Indian players to make it to the NBA, it is a sad case of mismanaging the facts. In a multimillion dollar league like the NBA, the costs are monumental.