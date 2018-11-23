Redzone’s Black Friday special offer

This Black Friday only, Redzone is offering specials on silver, gold and digital memberships. Don’t miss out on a 25% discount on digital membership, which offers exposure on the website in the form of banners, native content, profiles and vodcasts.

There’s also a 40% discount on silver and gold memberships. These provide access to digital exposure in addition to tickets to Tiso Blackstar events, research, print advertising and media training.

For more information on Redzone’s Black Friday deals, go to https://tisoblackstarevents.co.za/landing/redzone?&external