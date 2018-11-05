Smarties Awards: the big winners

KFC was awarded in five categories (lead generation, location based, relationship building/CRM and social impact) which resulted in the Best in Show achievement.

KFC’s social impact for its “Add Hope” work has been significant. During the seven years it has been the campaign for the feeding scheme initiative, the brand has raised R387-million. It partnered with over 137 feeding institutions across SA, reaching over 120,000 children daily. The campaign was executed by Mark1.

The Agency of the Year Award went to Gorilla, in recognition of its socially impactful work and the fact that it has consistently delivered at the highest standard for Unilever.

AdColony won the Publisher of the Year Award for its role in addressing critical issues of viewability and brand safety. Both affect the efficacy of campaigns as brands can be promoted on publishers’ sites that are irrelevant, or even alongside content that promotes terror and violence. In the case of viewability, a brand’s efforts may also not be seen at all, despite paying for these impressions.

This year’s winning campaigns, said the judges, were forward-thinking, innovative and quality initiatives that support people’s basic needs or delivered notable business impact.

“The Smarties look for work that goes beyond the creative and delivers tangible results for brands and organisations,” says Utermark. “Mobile plays a critical role in enabling this. The engagement and penetration rates of mobile users demonstrate a need to encourage growth from brands and agencies to ensure mobile is brought into the creative strategy conversation at a much earlier stage of any campaign planning.”

The standard of mobile advertising and marketing is generally good in SA, she says, largely due to the knowledge sharing and better exchange structures that are now in place between agencies and corporates – these enable teams globally to connect and share insights. “We’re seeing more specialist media owners and tech enablers spending a great deal of time, even sitting within the organisations of traditional media agencies and large corporates, to ensure that expertise is shared and filtered through the ranks far quicker than ever before, allowing marketers to make the decisions necessary to execute effective campaigns.”