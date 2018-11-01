News & Insights

Brand scan app brings logos to life

The aim of the app is to experience digital content in augmented reality

01 November 2018 - 13:37 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

Soon, scanning a favourite logo will bring it to life. LogoScan, an augmented reality-enabled app, is set to hit SA, bringing consumers within an arm’s length of engaging with brands in enhanced reality.

The aim of the app is to experience digital content in augmented reality — or link through to websites in an instant. Users will need to hold up their smartphones to activated logos, and scan.

Rich Cheary, CEO of app developer Afrozaar, says: "We’re moving beyond a point where QR codes are the only way to scan. For most brands, their logo is the first contact point with consumers. There is a special bond between a brand-loyal consumer and a logo that goes much farther than TV or digital banner ads and taglines."

2018’s best Android phone

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro ticks a lot of the right boxes: speedy processor, excellent camera, long battery life, advanced built-in artificial ...
News & Fox
10 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Consumer is king
News & Insights
2.
Brand scan app brings logos to life
News & Insights
3.
Move over, millennials
News & Insights
4.
All the winners of the 2018 Sunday Times Top ...
News & Insights

Related Articles

Consumer is king
News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.