Move over, millennials

Research has revealed that a new age group is taking centre stage – and it’s no longer millennials. Those born since 1993 have their own world views, beliefs and aspirations, and are called centennials by Student Village in its “Youth Culture Report”, a national study the company recently presented. This is a market that brands should be targeting, says the report, but brands need to learn how to be relevant in the lives of individuals aged between 18 and 24.

The report debunks a number of beliefs about this generation, based on research that was undertaken in urban centres across Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, over three months.

Millennials are getting older and can no longer be considered the youth market. Centennials are the latest youth group, and are defined by the fact that they were born into the digital age. As digital natives, they’re always connected – to them the web is an extension of themselves, something that has always been there and is simply a means of communication, entertainment and education.

This is an age group that has considerable spending power; the report reveals they spend R32bn a year. It’s a market filled with opportunity for brands and one they cannot afford to overlook, which is why becoming relevant in these youngsters’ daily lives is a must.

According to the report, centennials are seen as today’s culture creators – they define their own culture, live by their own rules and tell their own stories. “Unlike previous generations, centennials are fearless and willing to take risks. They are exploring entrepreneurship earlier and their understanding of the internet and social media has made it easier for them to run their own businesses and operate them at almost no cost simply by using the web. They value money and power and strive to attain it by working smart rather than hard,” says Student Village’s Marc Kornberger. He adds that they value uniqueness, authenticity, creativity, shareability and recognition.

Contrary to perceptions, the research reveals that members of this generation are not lazy, entitled or disrespectful of authority. Rather, they look to new technologies to navigate the online world and create business opportunities. And because they set great store by wealth and power, they tend to be more enterprising in terms of finding innovative business opportunities. Moreover, they are resilient and tenacious when it comes to seeking work and hustling.