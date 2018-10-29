EVENT | Let global expert Patrick Hanlon fix your brand marketing

What do American Express, Levi’s, PwC, Johnson & Johnson, PayPal, Yum! Brands and Gap have in common? Patrick Hanlon, founder and CEO of global brand practice Thinktopia, has helped these brands master the fundamentals of being disruptive and original while evolving to keep up with the times.

By viewing brands as belief systems that attract others who share those beliefs, Hanlon – who has been described as the Charles Darwin of branding – uncovered what Harvard sociologist EO Wilson has called “natural selection for social interaction”.

This pattern of social interactions – outlined in Hanlon’s books Primal Branding: Create Zealots for Your Brand, Your Company and Your Future (2006) and The Social Code: Designing Community in the Digital Age (2015) – defines how to create deep belief in and active advocacy for people, places and things.

