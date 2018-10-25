All the winners of the 2018 Sunday Times Top Brands Awards

Discovery, Nedbank, FNB, Koo and Coca-Cola were the big winners this year at the 20th annual Sunday Times Top Brands Awards, which were awarded on October 24 in Johannesburg.

The awards celebrate those brands which have transcended the simple provision of a service or product to consumers and have created a true emotional engagement with them. They provide an independent and representative view of how various brands have been performing across a variety of consumer categories in both the B2B (business to business) and B2C (business to consumer) sectors.

The three categories covered by the Grand Prix Awards in the B2B space include the overall favourite brand in SA, the brand perceived to do the most to uplift communities, and the most ecologically friendly brand.

FNB won the Green Award for its efforts to encourage South Africans to go green, while the Community Upliftment Award was won by Nedbank. Overall favourite brand in the B2B sector and winner of the B2B category’s overall Grand Prix was Discovery Medical Scheme.

In the domestic airlines category, first place was awarded to kulula.com, with British Airways in second place and Mango third. Avis was awarded first place in the car hire company category, followed by Europcar and Budget. Rankings in this space have remained stable, with Bidvest and Thrifty Car Rental, new to this year’s brand list, entering the top 10.

Car companies were headed up by Mercedes-Benz, followed by Toyota and Audi. In the long-term insurance category, Liberty was awarded first place, with second going to Momentum Myriad. Discovery Life moved from first to third this year.

Santam held its leading position in the short-term insurance category, driven by its large user base. Second place was awarded to Outsurance and third to Hollard.

FNB was the winner in the corporate banking category, followed by Investec in second place and Standard Bank in third. This is the sixth consecutive year that FNB has been ranked first.

In terms of telecommunications providers, the winner was Vodacom, with MTN and Telkom coming second and third.

Allan Grey won first place for the sixth consecutive year in the investment companies category, thanks to positive nonuser ratings and increased usage. Momentum Investments took second place from Investec this year, and third-placed Liberty took the spot from Coronation.

Discovery Medical Scheme was the winner for medical aid companies once again, with the second place maintained by Momentum Health and third place once again going to Bonitas.