All the winners of the 2018 Sunday Times Top Brands Awards
Discovery, Nedbank, FNB, Koo and Coca-Cola were the big winners this year at the 20th annual Sunday Times Top Brands Awards, which were awarded on October 24 in Johannesburg.
The awards celebrate those brands which have transcended the simple provision of a service or product to consumers and have created a true emotional engagement with them. They provide an independent and representative view of how various brands have been performing across a variety of consumer categories in both the B2B (business to business) and B2C (business to consumer) sectors.
The three categories covered by the Grand Prix Awards in the B2B space include the overall favourite brand in SA, the brand perceived to do the most to uplift communities, and the most ecologically friendly brand.
FNB won the Green Award for its efforts to encourage South Africans to go green, while the Community Upliftment Award was won by Nedbank. Overall favourite brand in the B2B sector and winner of the B2B category’s overall Grand Prix was Discovery Medical Scheme.
In the domestic airlines category, first place was awarded to kulula.com, with British Airways in second place and Mango third. Avis was awarded first place in the car hire company category, followed by Europcar and Budget. Rankings in this space have remained stable, with Bidvest and Thrifty Car Rental, new to this year’s brand list, entering the top 10.
Car companies were headed up by Mercedes-Benz, followed by Toyota and Audi. In the long-term insurance category, Liberty was awarded first place, with second going to Momentum Myriad. Discovery Life moved from first to third this year.
Santam held its leading position in the short-term insurance category, driven by its large user base. Second place was awarded to Outsurance and third to Hollard.
FNB was the winner in the corporate banking category, followed by Investec in second place and Standard Bank in third. This is the sixth consecutive year that FNB has been ranked first.
In terms of telecommunications providers, the winner was Vodacom, with MTN and Telkom coming second and third.
Allan Grey won first place for the sixth consecutive year in the investment companies category, thanks to positive nonuser ratings and increased usage. Momentum Investments took second place from Investec this year, and third-placed Liberty took the spot from Coronation.
Discovery Medical Scheme was the winner for medical aid companies once again, with the second place maintained by Momentum Health and third place once again going to Bonitas.
The big take-out
Look out for a special Sunday Times Top Brands supplement in the Sunday Times on October 28 for more insight into this year’s winners.
In the B2C awards, Coca-Cola won the Green Award and the Community Upliftment Award while Koo was voted overall favourite brand.
In the beer category Heineken won, followed by Castle Light and Carling Black Label. In this category, the top four brands have remained consistent since last year. This year Corona entered the category in fifth place while Windhoek Draft and Windhoek Lager entered the top 10.
The fruit-based drinks category has seen significant growth this year. Oros won this category, followed by Liqui-Fruit and Clover.
In the condiments and sauces category All Gold Tomato Sauce came first, with Crosse & Blackwell Mayonnaise and Nola Mayonnaise second and third.
In the essential foods category, Tastic took first place, with Albany and White Star taking the next two positions.
Tinned foods was another stable category, with Koo the winner, followed by Lucky Star and All Gold.
Coca-Cola led in the soft drinks category, with second place going to Stoney Ginger Beer and third to Sprite. In the frozen chicken space, Rainbow remained SA’s first choice, Goldi came in second and Woolworths third.
Shoprite took the winning position in grocery store brands, followed by Pick n Pay and Spar. This is another category which has remained unchanged.
KFC, Nando’s and Debonairs Pizza took the top three positions in the fast-food restaurant category while sit-down restaurants saw Spur, Nando’s and Wimpy take centre stage. Spur has held on to its top position for the past five years.
In the beauty and cosmetics category, the top three positions were taken by Nivea, Pond’s and Avon. Woolworths was a new entrant into the top 10 in this category, in seventh place.
There are four top performers in the electric goods category: Samsung, LG, Sony and Apple. Samsung dominates due to its high usage and ratings, with Nokia entering the top 10 this year in sixth place, ahead of Panasonic. Samsung also won in the large kitchen appliance category, with Defy second and LG third.
Mercedes-Benz won the car category, followed by Volkswagen and BMW. Competition is tight between the top contenders in this category.
Engen continues to dominate in the petrol station category, followed by Total and Shell. In the domestic airlines category, SA Airways took first place, with British Airways and Mango taking the next two spots.
Capitec retained its number one position in the retail banks category, followed by FNB and Standard Bank. In the short-term insurance category, Discovery Insure made a dramatic jump from its previous year’s 10th position to win this category, followed by Outsurance and Old Mutual Insure.
The long-term insurance category winner was Old Mutual Group, followed by Metropolitan Life and Sanlam. In the micolenders category, Capfin took top honours followed by Wonga.
The cellphone category was won by Samsung, followed by Apple iPhone and Nokia, while Vodacom was voted the top telecommunications provider, followed by MTN and Telkom Mobile.
SABC1 took the top spot in the leading TV service provider category, followed by e.tv and SABC2.
Pick n Pay Smart Shopper was voted the top loyalty programme, followed by Clicks ClubCard and Vodacom Rewards.
The Robyn Putter Award goes to the advertising agency with the most high-performing clients in the Top Brands survey. This year the award went to Ogilvy SA, followed by FCB Joburg and King James.
Please sign in or register to comment.