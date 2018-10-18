Automotive advertising is just not hitting the mark

The 10 TV commercials under the spotlight at last week’s AdForum event, held in association with Ornico, were a mixed bag, with a number failing to make a positive impression on the audience. Commercials are selected based on the frequency of their flightings in the previous three months.

The acquisition of a car is a significant expense, but there was some doubt about the ability of much of the advertising on offer to convince buyers to consider their brand.

Ford Ranger’s most recent TV commercial was largely well received by the AdForum audience, which commended it for its human element and the fact that it told a story. Bakkie marketing in SA typically focuses on the vehicle being tough and rugged, said Publicis Machine creative director Willie Struwig. He argued that this commercial did the job and managed to cut through the clutter by adding a human story rather that falling back on the “tough and rugged” narrative.

Mongezi Mtati, Ornico marketing manager, agreed, adding that the story would also carry over well into the digital space. “This ad changes Ford’s identity and gives it a more human personality,” he said.

But creative art director from Bonfire Media, Thalia Bruinders, had a slightly different take on the commercial, claiming it was rather forgettable, providing nothing new or eye-catching.

The audience had mixed feelings about an ad for Hyundai’s Grand i10, an entry-level car. Struwig gave it the thumbs-up, saying the commercial quickly presented the benefits the car offered to both parents and young drivers. “Most TV ads are only 30 seconds long these days, so it’s more important than ever to get the message across in a very short time,” Struwig said. It is possible, he said, to get the audience to connect emotionally with a brand in 30 seconds. “Emotion is not only about the warm and fuzzy but also about making people laugh.”

An ad for Kia Sportage depicting a black family’s morning “slice of life” felt staged, fake and contrived, said one audience member, commenting that it did not depict a typical black family’s morning scenario accurately. “The thinking behind the ad is on the right track,” said Struwig, “but in trying to tick every box through a target-consumer portrait the commercial misses the mark. When you’re looking to achieve return on investment it’s imperative for the ad to be 100%-correctly targeted. In this instance, the ad tries so hard to target a specific kind of person that it totally misses the point.”

Kia has been focused on communicating the message that the brand delivers more car for your money, and this ad does communicate the added benefits of the brand much better than automotive ads of a year ago, when everything including the kitchen sink was thrown in, but it is still too cluttered, said Mtati.