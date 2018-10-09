Is video the missing link for SA brands and businesses?

A full 80%. That is the conversion rate of customers if a tailored video is present on a website landing page. And yet, for all the growth we have seen in online video, very few SA companies are using it effectively.

Online video is booming – Cisco predicts that 82% of all IP traffic will be video related in 2021. True, video-streaming services such as Netflix make up a fair percentage of this, but it’s very difficult to look past the profound influence of YouTube.

Ignore at your own peril

Ranked as the second-largest search engine, YouTube accounts for a considerable 1-billion hours of content watched per day. And it’s changing the way we consume the internet. Looking to buy a smartwatch? Check the reviews on YouTube. Want to see how it’s packaged? Watch the unboxing. Trying to fix a syncing problem? Well, there’s more than a few videos for that.

In a relatively short time, YouTube has created a space where consumers are increasingly unhappy reading text but more than willing to watch and share a video.

Yet the regular South African company, whether it is in the B2B space or a mid-tier brand, is simply not doing enough with this medium. Big brands locally, on the other hand, are getting it right; consider the viral success of KFC’s Neymar campaign during the football World Cup. But that’s not to say that all content needs to be high-production TVC-style ads, or has to go viral.

These days a videographer with a camera, a gimbal and some smart editing skills can produce content that’s more than sufficient to carry online.