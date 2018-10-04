Finalists for AdFocus Awards announced

Finalists for the 2018 AdFocus Awards have been announced.

The large agency category has three contenders: TBWA, Ogilvy Johannesburg and Joe Public.

In the medium agency category are King James and Avatar, and in the small agency category are The Odd Number, Collective ID and Duke.

The African Impact Award pits Burson Cohn & Wolfe Africa against Dentsu Aegis Network.

Independent media agency finalists are TMI, RMS Media and Alphabet Soup. Five agencies made it to the network agency final: Vizeum SA, The MediaShop, OMD, PHD and Carat.

The winners will be announced at the end of November at the launch of the AdFocus annual.