Attend an FM AdForum to debate automotive industry ads

Content is king: great storytelling is not just about finding the right words and pictures; it’s also about how you use them and how the audience perceives them.

In the competitive automotive industry, the benefits of new technologies can be hard to explain to consumers. How do you shape words and pictures into branded content that resonates?

From developing an initial concept to final execution, how do some of the top brands in this industry deploy a deep understanding of their products and technologies?

For the next event in the Financial Mail AdForum series in association with Ornico, we've brought together experts to critique and debate 10 brand ads from car makers who believe they have mastered the technique of delivering the brand message while assuring prospective owners that their investment will generate rewards.

Panel members include:

Tian van den Heever, creative director, FCB

Thalia Bruinders, head of Joburg, Bonfire Media

Willie Struwig, creative director, Publicis Machine

Mongezi Mtati, marketing manager, Ornico

Brand ads up for review:

Volvo

Subaru

Toyota

Kia Motors

Ford

Volkswagen

Mini

Mazda

Hyundai

Mercedes-Benz

Join us for this must-attend session for those in the automotive marketing sector – or even if you just like cars!

Date: October 12 2018

Venue: Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg

Time: 7am–9.15am

Price: R299 ex VAT