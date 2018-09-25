Marketers need to innovate more, not less, in tough times

As consumer spending continues to decline due to tough economic conditions, rising costs, a greater tax burden and below-inflation salary increases, many brands are responding by consolidating product lines and stripping out any excess to maintain affordability.

Preetesh Sewraj, CEO and chief innovation analyst at Product of the Year, explains that in a strong economy brands push the innovation agenda. They build innovation pipelines to expand their product offerings and deliver greater value through added features and attributes that resonate with discerning consumers.

However, now that consumers are struggling to afford even a basic basket of products, brands need to find ways to deliver the same experience and value, without increasing their price points or losing the attributes consumers have come to expect.

“The major challenge facing all brands in this situation is how to reduce costs without eroding value,” continues Sewraj. For some, the answer lies in consolidation. “We’ve seen a number of brands exit the market recently, most notably in the motoring sector. The rationale behind this move is that it allows brands to focus on their core products, which they know are working. Heritage products also tend to offer better margins, which makes financial sense.”

The other option is for brands to strip out features from their highly engineered products. However, Sewraj cautions against taking this process too far. “It may seem like a logical step, but it requires a fine balancing act. Removing too much can compromise the product’s value proposition and its most alluring attributes in the minds of consumers.”

He affirms the need to find the sweet spot of experience and product attributes, all at the right price point. “This is essential amid the skewed rationalisation process that prevails in depressed economic conditions. In fact, it’s questionable whether brands should remove any features at all.”

Research conducted for the annual Product of the Year consumer awards programme shows that, despite challenging economic conditions, 91% of local consumers still want to try new products. “More importantly, 87% of consumers polled were still willing to pay more for a product if they derived commensurate value from it,” says Sewraj.

This aligns with shifts in the psyche of consumers when expendable income is under strain. While they become more discerning with regard to their purchase decisions, most are unwilling to compromise on quality.