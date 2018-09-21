The SA influencer marketing industry crackdown on fake follower factories

In the past few years, influencer marketing has taken off locally and internationally. Lately, though, a number of articles and enquiries have questioned the authenticity of some influencers’ follower bases. In June this year, Unilever chief marketing and communications officer Keith Weed warned that the consumer goods group would not tolerate fake followers.

There are two things to note from this:

influencer marketing is now considered an important-enough subdiscipline to warrant proper interrogation and thought; and

fakers beware: only genuine organically acquired followers need apply. Brands (and, in many cases, consumers) are on to you.

“There have been great South African influencer campaigns. There are companies doing really cool work. And no one involved in it wants this embryonic industry tarnished by fakery,” says Arye Kellman, chief creative officer and co-founder of Johannesburg-based influencer-marketing agency TILT.

The crackdown

So, the industry is in favour of the crackdown that’s been underway since mid-2017, especially on “follower factories”. The New York Times reported that Devumi, a well-publicised culprit, had as many as 200,000 clients whose followers were drawn from its bot-generated phantom users. Much of this clientele comprised mid-scale influencers and bloggers (about 10,000 to 200,000 followers by global standards), including some well-known names.

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter’s policies all prohibit fakes, but audits (including local ones) show, in isolated cases, that up to 60% of follower bases are inauthentic. When Twitter finally took action against Devumi in early 2018, millions of “followers” disappeared overnight. But there is money to be made, so less slick, less user-friendly Devumis such as Peakerr, CheapPanel and YTbot, among others, still trade. Many do not accept credit cards, only cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Despite the teething problems, advertisers are still enamoured with the marketing discipline, recognising its reach and impact. A 2017 Association of National Advertisers survey (US) found that 75% of the 158 marketing executives polled already used influencer marketing, and almost half of them planned to increase their spend on it this year.