E-sports and gaming a new way to target young consumers

As traditional methods of marketing prove less of a sure-fire way of reaching increasingly fragmented audiences, e-sports are becoming an attractive option for marketers. It’s also becoming an effective way to share content and reach audiences across social media platforms, as gamers go online to compare their results, compete against each other or help each other to achieve goals.

Gaming has provided marketers with a new set of tools to realise a number of objectives, from building simple awareness to driving loyalty and even changing certain behaviours, according to digitalstrategyconsulting.com. The site argues that the demographic appeal of mobile and online gaming has increased, while the costs of game creation have dropped.

At its core, e-sports are competitive video games. They range from action to strategy and sport. In recent years e-sport has become increasingly professionalised, with teams, players, sponsors, management staff and even leagues, all set up in a way reminiscent of traditional sports leagues, explains Barry Louzada, co-founder of Mettlestate, An SA e-sports authority and content producer.

Colin Webster, general secretary at the national industry body Mind Sports SA (MSSA), explains that e-sports differ from gaming, which is not as competitive and involves individuals playing games in their homes over the internet, with no structured rules.

SA’s e-sports scene is showing significant growth, and thanks to social media, gamers are becoming more connected and engaged than ever before. The result is that brands are increasingly investing in the e-sports space.

Louzada points out that with more brands investing money in the industry, there is more opportunity to host additional tournaments, campaigns and activations and to reach more gamers than ever before. He says that what adds to the positive growth is that tournament organisers and e-sports hosts have started to entrench themselves and create their own dynamic.