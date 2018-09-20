TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris agency wins gold Clio award

The TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris agency has won a gold Clio award for its campaign "Breaking Ballet" for the Johannesburg Ballet Company. The work has been recognised at other major awards shows, including the Cannes Lions and the Loeries.

The gold accolade was in the branded content category.

The agency also won silver statues for the same campaign in the public relations and branded entertainment categories.

The US Clio awards are among the oldest in the industry and recognise work that pushes creative boundaries. The Breaking Ballet campaign sought to take the art form to a wider and younger local audience.