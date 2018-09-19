The art of securing event sponsorship

As is the case with any other marketing venture, finding the right sponsor for an event requires research, a personalised approach and a synergy between the brand sponsor and event that will ensure a healthy return on investment and a strong connection with the right target audience.

Most brands looking to sponsor events do so for particular reasons, says Cortney Hoyland, media and brand manager at Tiso Blackstar Events. “Sponsorship of a relevant event increases brand loyalty, creates brand awareness and visibility in the right contexts, can entrench a certain image that the brand wants to establish within its target audience, and drives sales. There are also other opportunities for sampling products or services, encouraging trial and providing a platform for consumers to experience the brand.”

To successfully secure sponsorship, an understanding of the needs of the potential sponsor is important. Research into possible sponsors is key – investigating each brand’s marketing activities and prior involvement in sponsorships, as well as its target audience and brand proposition.

Research allows event organisers to take a targeted approach in finding sponsors, ensuring that the opportunity will be relevant to the brand’s objectives and that there is a match between these objectives and the event itself. “As much as the event is planned with the needs of the participants in mind, it’s important to consider the needs of the sponsors in the initial stages too, ensuring that event planning will align with their objectives,” says Hoyland.

When it comes to approaching potential sponsors, event organisers should know the exact value of what is on offer and have identified opportunities through which the sponsor can leverage its investment – opportunities beyond just naming rights. A short proposal, tailored to align with the needs of the particular brand, should highlight all benefits, from logo placement to product sampling and social media opportunities, as this is where the value lies for potential sponsors.

Sponsorship value is compared with that of traditional media expenditure, such as print adverts or television commercials. As such, event organisers need to be able to guarantee certain details, Hoyland says. These include how many delegates they expect to attend the event; a detailed proposal on how the event will be promoted to consumers, including media plans and other advertising communication; additional partners that will be involved in the sponsorship; and information on how sponsors can benefit mutually from their involvement. Moreover, it is crucial to be transparent about any limitations – activities the sponsor may not be permitted to perform, and elements of the event that are not included in the sponsorship package.