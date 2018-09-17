Customer experience and the brand need to become two parts of the same equation

According to a Forrester report on customer experience (CX), companies that deliver authentic experiences to their consumers, which are anchored by the brand and its vision, outperform not only competitors within their own categories, but also gain the trust of their customers – a feat that is becoming increasingly challenging in today’s climate.

The report, entitled “Root your CX vision in your brand” by Ryan Hart and Dipanjan Chatterjee, emphasises the importance of aligning CX strategy and the brand saying: “CX vision must link the brand promise and the experience that substantiates that promise.”

Consumers’ need for authentic brand experiences is not new; however, increasingly, authenticity is the result of a CX vision that takes its tone from the values that describe the brand and its purpose in the lives of its consumers. According to the report, the leaders in Forrester’s customer experience index are those brands that deliver experiences that link to their values and are guided by authentic, inspiring and mobilising CX visions.

Another survey undertaken by Forrester in 2017 (the Forrester Data Global Business Technographics Marketing Survey), revealed that 57% of marketing decision makers globally don’t focus on aligning their brands with CX – in fact, they don’t regard it as either critical or high priority.

The CX report highlights this statistic, calling it alarming, and adding that CX and brand alignment go hand in hand. Matt Watkinson, the author of “The Ten Principles Behind Great Customer Experiences”, says: “The ideal gap between the brand image (what customers are promised) and the brand reality (what they actually experience) is zero.” The reality, however, is that all too often there is a disconnect between what a brand promises to deliver to its consumers and what is actually the case.

This disconnect, the report points out, can be attributed to a number of factors. For example, many brands have what is termed a vague CX vision. As a result, customers develop a correspondingly vague relationship with the brand, coming and going as experiences go from being aligned to the brand and its values, to completely off-brand. This can be the product of a brand that is poorly defined, or through a lack of planning in terms of how the brand will translate into an experience.

Another reason for the dissonance is caused by a gap between the brand promise and the brand experience. A good example of this, the report says, is in the case of channel partners that use agents or distributors to sell many different brands, without differentiating between the experiences each brand offers.