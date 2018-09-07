News & Insights

AdFocus’s print ad challenge

Agencies across the spectrum are invited to create a print ad based on a news-making story

07 September 2018 - 10:53 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A brand new category has been included in this year’s AdFocus awards programme — the FM Creative Challenge. Agencies across the spectrum are invited to create a print ad based on a news-making story.

Entries chosen by the editor will be placed in the FM this month and next month. The AdFocus judging panel will then choose a winner, who will be announced in November.

While print advertising around the world is under pressure, the value and efficacy of the medium remains undisputed and it still offers great opportunities for creative excellence.

It’s that component the FM will be rating.

A prize for the winning agency/team will be announced at a later date.

Branded content – we want to know what you think

In a saturated marketplace, building a strong brand is increasingly difficult. How do brands find a voice amid a sea of competition?
News & Insights
2 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The MediaShop launching a new media agency
News & Insights
2.
AdFocus’s print ad challenge
News & Insights
3.
Branded content – we want to know what you think
News & Insights
4.
Connecting with the modern consumer in a new age ...
News & Insights

Related Articles

Ad industry needs to revert back to fundamentals
News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.