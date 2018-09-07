AdFocus’s print ad challenge

A brand new category has been included in this year’s AdFocus awards programme — the FM Creative Challenge. Agencies across the spectrum are invited to create a print ad based on a news-making story.

Entries chosen by the editor will be placed in the FM this month and next month. The AdFocus judging panel will then choose a winner, who will be announced in November.

While print advertising around the world is under pressure, the value and efficacy of the medium remains undisputed and it still offers great opportunities for creative excellence.

It’s that component the FM will be rating.

A prize for the winning agency/team will be announced at a later date.