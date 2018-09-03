News & Insights

Loeries milestone for Tseliso Rangaka

03 September 2018 - 14:30 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Ogilvy’s executive creative director Tseliso Rangaka has been appointed chair of the Loeries 2018 — SA’s premier advertising awards show.

The agency says the appointment is "a milestone moment". Ogilvy Cape Town MD Vicki Buys says Rangaka "has changed both the way [Ogilvy] works and how we think about what we do and has been a key part of some extraordinary output, including the Soccer Song for Change for client Carling Black Label, which won a Cannes Grand Prix this year."

Rangaka follows Suhana Gordhan into the Loeries’ chair position and says that he welcomes a chance to help re-shape the industry to meet dynamic, contemporary marketing challenges in SA.

Ogilvy tops the Creative Circle rankings

The latest Creative Circle winners show that the best marketing campaigns go beyond simply getting a brand’s message across

2 months ago

