Loeries milestone for Tseliso Rangaka

Ogilvy’s executive creative director Tseliso Rangaka has been appointed chair of the Loeries 2018 — SA’s premier advertising awards show.

The agency says the appointment is "a milestone moment". Ogilvy Cape Town MD Vicki Buys says Rangaka "has changed both the way [Ogilvy] works and how we think about what we do and has been a key part of some extraordinary output, including the Soccer Song for Change for client Carling Black Label, which won a Cannes Grand Prix this year."

Rangaka follows Suhana Gordhan into the Loeries’ chair position and says that he welcomes a chance to help re-shape the industry to meet dynamic, contemporary marketing challenges in SA.