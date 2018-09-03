Brand positioning on social media

The pace and frequency with which brands communicate on social media require responses and reactions that are fast, precise and empathetic. What many marketers seem to neglect in this ever-evolving communications sphere is brand positioning. Marketers who react on the fly without any consideration for the way in which their brand communicates can undo years’ worth of work to build brand loyalty and confidence – all by simply failing to take brand positioning into consideration.

Brand positioning endures; brand tactics evolve

Though a brand strategy should constantly evolve to remain relevant and responsive, brand positioning is not something that should change frequently, regardless of the communications channel or the age and stage of the brand. Consider Nike and Apple – their brand positioning has remained rooted in a core consumer insight, even as their product and messages change.

Just because we have a new communication channel that is young and popular, doesn’t mean you should change the personality and promise of your brand. Yet it seems social media is being used as this unique tool, with its own set of rules and with no consideration for the brand.

Give social media the strategic care it deserves

Think about how you originally established your brand position. You started by interrogating the environment, identifying potential shocks and threats in the pipeline, and establishing who your consumers are, what they want and how best to communicate with them. You decided on the brand proposition and the simple promise it makes, and came up with your brand personality. All this gave you a distinct positioning for the brand – one from which all communication would stem.

All this took time, care, crafting and senior management consideration. And yet social media seems to be left to some of the most junior marketing personnel, with the risk that brand discipline may fly out the window in a single tweet. That’s belittling to both the brand and social media. Let’s be honest: digital media, intimate social engagement, transparent brand values and consumer-brand dialogue are our future. We owe it to our consumers and our brands to strategise our use of these media with the same care we used to lavish on television commercials.

Planned spontaneity

This is not to say social media responses should be scripted – that’s the best way to come across as insincere and it will likely to do more harm than good. However, with clear positioning and a strategy with defined parameters, you are able to plan for spontaneity. If you know your brand is quirky and irreverent, and you have a properly established position around this, then you’ll know precisely how to respond without losing this personality.

Great examples of brands that are getting their positioning right on social media are the fast-moving consumer goods retail brands and international hotel groups. They talk often, talk well and are tightly targeted – both in their outbound and inbound messaging.