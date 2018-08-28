Advertising creativity vs effectiveness

There has in recent years been an acknowledgement that effective advertising requires more than just being creative. According to research company Nielsen Catalina Solutions, the creative aspect remains crucial and is arguably one of the most important factors in campaign success, but a number of other elements also contribute including reach, targeting, recency and context.

The research also considers the impact of brand factors related to the intrinsic characteristics including price and penetration which also impact the effectiveness of an advertising campaign.

Given the proliferation of available data, is it getting harder to prove that advertising communication is responsible for a campaign’s effectiveness, rather than other factors such as price? And how important is creativity in ensuring a campaign’s success?

While the advertising industry tends to see creative output as the holy grail, Ivan Moroke, this year’s Apex jury chair, believes the creative element is a means to an end rather than the end itself. “Ultimately, creativity is a way of achieving return on investment [ROI] and ROI is what will provide the advertising and marketing profession a seat at the boardroom table.”

However, the uncomfortable reality is that not all creative advertising is effective and – as Moroke concedes – creativity is subjective. “The bottom line is that if it works, it’s effective, irrespective of how creative it is,” he says.

That’s not to say that advertising should not encourage creativity in pursuit of ROI. Creativity and effectiveness are not mutually exclusive, and there is little doubt that creativity serves the vital purpose of connecting brands and consumers, allowing engagement with consumers. A creative ad evokes emotion – and consumers tend to purchase with their hearts before their heads.

The Apex awards are the only awards in SA for advertising effectiveness and campaign performance. It’s notoriously difficult to win an Apex: this year just one gold was awarded, and an entire category went unrewarded. This is not unusual, says Moroke: there have been years in which not a single gold was awarded, so as not to compromise the Apex standards.