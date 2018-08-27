AdFocus entry deadline extended to August 31

The deadline for entries to the FM’s AdFocus Awards has been extended to Friday August 31.

To enter, agencies need to register on www.adfocus.co.za before downloading the questionnaire. Some amendments have been made to the categories this year.

For any queries relating to entries, please contact the AdFocus co-ordinator, Danette Capper, on adfocus100@gmail.com or 082-494-4174.

Bookings for the AdFocus publication, SA’s largest brand communication review, also close on Friday August 31. It will be published in November and distributed with the FM. For further information, please contact Cortney Hoyland at 011-280-3060 or e-mail her at hoylandc@tisoblackstar.co.za