Internal marketing: creativity is vital for employee buy-in

Communication within a brand or organisation is as important as communication with its external consumers, perhaps even more so. After all, if a brand is to live in the hearts of its employees, time, effort and resources must be allocated to ensure they understand the vision, mission, strategy and values of the organisation, and most importantly, their own role in the life of the business.

Internal communication can be a formal, structured process, dictated by the corporate identity and specific tone of the business, or it can be an organic process that evolves from the people of the organisation and shapes itself, explains Lindy Scott, managing and creative director of Conceptual Eyes. In the latter case, internal communications is a process of co-creation, instead of being driven from the top down.

The greatest differentiator between marketing communications and internal communications, says Scott, is the consumer. The profile of the employees may differ vastly from that of its consumers in terms of literacy levels and demographics. This is a crucial point to take into consideration.

Perhaps the greatest benefit of taking the time to communicate with employees is the effect it has on their understanding of where they fit into the bigger picture. “People want to feel that what they do matters and makes a difference,” Scott points out. She says that internal communication is way to create a sense of pride among employees and show the value they add every day, in a way that is both fun and creative.

Creativity is an essential element in the process of bringing a brand or organisation to life from the inside. “We instil a sense of creativity in one of two ways,” says Scott. The first is to develop strategic workshops that are guided by creative tactics included in the experience, such as dance, industrial theatre and graffiti. Moreover, because the content is internal and will not be seen by the public, Scott says the company has a lot of fun in the process. “People can be really creative when they are given the opportunity to be so, which is why we often hand the creative side to the participants themselves.”

The second form of creativity comes into play with visual communications, through video content, voice-overs and the like. “Often we use the employers themselves be the actors, voices or models, thereby making content personal and providing employees with a sense that the content belongs to them. It is an effective way of getting them to buy into the brand and what it stands for.”