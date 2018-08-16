Three agencies appointed to help MMI

MMI Holdings has appointed three communications agencies to manage its public relations. FleishmanHillard SA will manage the group’s corporate communications; MSL Johannesburg the brand communications for Momentum; and Eclipse the communications for Metropolitan, Momentum Short-term Insurance and Multiply, Momentum’s wellness and rewards programme.

MMI’s group head of marketing Nontokozo Madonsela says: "Our new partner agencies each demonstrated the expertise, industry knowledge and passion that we believe will help us communicate effectively with our stakeholders ... and strengthen the positioning of our brands in the hearts and minds of our key audiences."