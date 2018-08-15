Closing the sales loop – advertising in the mall environment

As the relationship between retailer and customer becomes more complex and consumers’ motivation to purchase one product over another continues to shift and evolve, especially in this digital age, social media, personalisation and the need for customers to find both affinity and value in a brand have become increasingly important.

Consumers are still shopping in retail environments and malls – and what’s more, they’re enjoying it. According to the Urban Studies Report SA Shopping Centre Benchmarks 1998 – 2018, retail sales figures in SA during 2017 exceeded R1 trillion for the first time. Retail sales increased from R939 billion in 2016 to just over R1 trillion in 2017. This represents an increase of 7.3%, and shopping centre sales represent 65% of this total. These figures are influenced largely by the environment in which purchasing takes place.

Consumers have become more discerning, as they’re exposed to a larger array of brands vying for their attention than ever before. This, coupled with a flat wallet, is challenging marketers to continuously come up with better, more effective ways to gain visibility for their brands and ensure they reach sales targets.

Malls are conducive to making consumers spend, and advertising in this environment guarantees that brands will make it to that final, desirable destination: the shopping basket.

According to market research consultancy Latimer Appleby, shoppers are readily converted from browsing to buying. Retail parks and regional malls are conducive to converting awareness of a brand to a purchase up to 90% of the time. Browsing can lead to conversion levels of around 60%, with special offers and seasonal messages increasing the likelihood of conversion. In other words, advertising within the mall environment, when a shopper is already in a purchasing frame of mind, will give him or her the nudge needed to choose your brand.