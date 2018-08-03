Lesego Kotane moves up at King James II

Lesego Kotane has been named new managing director of King James II. This is the Johannesburg operation of the independent Cape-based agency group whose clients include Pick n Pay, Sanlam and Santam

Kotane joined the King James Group as strategic planning partner five years ago and has been part of the leadership team in Johannesburg. Former MD Charles Matterson will now focus on client service and operations.

Says group CEO James Barty: "Lesego came in with an energy that was felt immediately across the group. His insight and passion for the creative product has made him an invaluable member of the senior team."