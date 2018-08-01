News & Insights

Apex’s only gold goes to King James

01 August 2018 - 10:48 Jeremy Maggs

Just a single gold award was given at this year’s Apex Awards, which recognise effective and measurable advertising.

The Cape Town-based King James agency won recognition for its client Sanlam and a campaign called Uk’shona Kwelanga, SA’s first-ever drama to be delivered entirely via the Facebook-owned chat platform WhatsApp. The story follows a family’s conversation in real-time to highlight the struggles of preparing for a funeral when money is tight.

When the series launched last year, Sanlam head of marketing Tendani Matshisevhe said the app’s popularity allowed the company to "educate people in an experiential and accessible way".

Sanlam’s campaign The 200 Year Old includes a podcast series

The 200 Year Old, a four-part podcasting series produced the King James Group, illustrates the benefits of podcasting for marketers
News & Insights
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Apex’s only gold goes to King James
News & Insights
2.
Does artificial intelligence mean the end of ...
News & Insights
3.
KFC’s Streetwise 2 ad at 3.9 billion impressions ...
News & Insights
4.
Grey Adventures to develop emerging tech experts
News & Insights

Related Articles

Roaring in Cannes
News & Insights

Ogilvy tops the Creative Circle rankings
News & Insights

Hoorah for the digital marketing hoopla
News & Insights

Allan Gray tells story of the benefits of delayed gratification
News & Insights

Ogilvy named top agency
News & Insights

Advertising: show, don’t tell
News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.