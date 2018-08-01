Apex’s only gold goes to King James

Just a single gold award was given at this year’s Apex Awards, which recognise effective and measurable advertising.

The Cape Town-based King James agency won recognition for its client Sanlam and a campaign called Uk’shona Kwelanga, SA’s first-ever drama to be delivered entirely via the Facebook-owned chat platform WhatsApp. The story follows a family’s conversation in real-time to highlight the struggles of preparing for a funeral when money is tight.

When the series launched last year, Sanlam head of marketing Tendani Matshisevhe said the app’s popularity allowed the company to "educate people in an experiential and accessible way".