What McKinsey lost in the fire

For McKinsey, “sorry” was a hard word to say. The word took approximately 34 months to utter. Kevin Sneader, the new global managing partner of McKinsey, apologised to South Africans in a speech delivered at GIBS business school on July 9 for its role in the Gupta graft case.

Sneader acknowledged that the firm had “made several mistakes in SA and was now paying for them”. He went on to highlight the ways in which, as a trusted firm, McKinsey had not just let itself down but had also failed to live up to its standard of “putting client’s interests ahead of the firm’s”.

Leaving aside the political aspect of this unfolding and unravelling story, from a brand-building perspective McKinsey has lost reputation, and in the short to medium term the hope of commercial growth in SA. It’s not going to be easy to restore the trust local clients had in it. The reversal of this negative reputation will take more than spin and will require a deliberate effort from the company to walk a new walk to match the new talk.

Discussions about the value and relevance of brand purpose is typically accompanied by sneers of derision from CAs, CFOs, CIOs, management consultants and bankers, most of whom adhere to the belief that only the “hard stuff” (in other words money) matters.

The McKinsey experience is a cautionary tale for these sceptics. Brand building is an inside-out job – and if that process is not anchored in an essence that defines how the work your business does matters to the world, you are in trouble. If your business continues to focus on selling to consumers instead of serving humans your sunset is fast approaching.

Purpose, when sincerely articulated and grounded in authenticity, becomes the glue that binds. It also acts as a litmus test, making it easy for every individual in the business, from the most junior to the most senior, to choose the most appropriate path. While there will always be individuals who overstep the mark, with a well-articulated purpose in place nobody can claim not to have known what the business stands for.

Old-world thinking no longer applies. It’s no longer about how big you are, but rather how big your heart is. It’s not about transactions but about relationships. People buy from people, not companies. The rising tide of conscious consumption means corporates have nowhere to hide. We, today’s citizens, want to know more than what you make: we want to see how you make the world a better place.