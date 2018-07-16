Has Absa rebrand missed the mark?

At a time when there is an increased call for local brands to speak to local consumers in a cultural language to which they can relate, Absa has embarked on a huge rebrand to mark its move away from Barclays Plc and establish itself as an independent African organisation, with global scalability.

Barclays’ exit provided the Absa Group with the ideal opportunity to rebuild and rebrand from an African perspective. Its new strategy – encompassed in a new business purpose, “Bringing your possibility to life” – aims to align with its home-grown origins.

The bank revealed its new corporate identity in an African first, via a live Intel drone light show in the Johannesburg skyline.

Absa group marketing head David Wingfield says this refreshed expression of the brand represents Absa as an “entrepreneurial, digitally led bank with a deep knowledge of African markets and global scalability”.

The bank’s African identity is best expressed by the expression “africanicity”, a bespoke term created especially for Absa which describes, according to Wingfield, the way Africans are able to find ways to get things done.

At first glance it’s hard to see the “africanicity” in the bank’s new logo, created in consultation with OgilvyRED (New York), Grid Worldwide and Yellowwood and the new logo has received less than positive reviews on social media. “It’s crap and an abomination,” says Zwelakhe Tshabangu, founder and executive creative director of The Make Beautiful Agency. “Of all the South African banks Absa is arguably the most African, and yet there is nothing African at all about this logo. If this is as high as our creative standards in this country go then we’re really in trouble as an industry,” he says.