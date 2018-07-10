Forging B2B relationships that stand the test of time
Building a long term strategic partnership between client and agency has benefits for both parties.
In an era of accelerating change, many brands change IT consulting firms and marketing agencies without a second thought. But with the current high turnover of chief marketing officers, a good agency or consulting partner can be more than a service provider – it can also be part of the institutional memory and an extension of the business.
When a consulting firm or agency and a client are aligned in their outlook and ambition, they can create enormous long-term value together and drive each other to excel. FMCG giant Unilever has worked with agency MullenLowe for close on 120 years, while General Electric and BBDO have a partnership spanning nearly a century. Enduring relationships between client and agency provide a number of benefits for both.
Long-term working relationships engender a sense of trust and co-operation between the client and the vendor. There is an understanding of how each partner operates as well as how the consulting firm or agency will respond to a crisis, garnered through years of working together.
A long-term partner has a sound knowledge of the business and will understand the nuances of the client’s industry and its stakeholders, systems, regulations and processes. Each time a complex organisation brings a new partner on board, months of potential value delivery are lost as the latest agency gets up to speed with the business.
The big take-out
Time also drives accountability. Clients can track performance over a meaningful period and when things go wrong, will not be able to point fingers at the previous string of partners.
Issuing requests for proposals, evaluating bids, drawing up new contracts and orientating new service providers can cost the business heavily in terms of time and money. It’s more efficient and cost effective to develop meaningful relationships with long-term strategic partners, with a view to optimising costs and value delivery over time.
A common pitfall of a long-term relationship is complacency, but skilled consultants will stay focused on seeking new opportunities for the client. It helps, for example, to think about the client as if it’s a new account. Like a marriage, a B2B partnership can go stale. The service provider needs to keep challenging the client with new ideas.
The key elements of a strong partnership between client and agency or consultant include commitment; mutual trust around issues that can become contentious, such as pricing, service level agreements and performance; and clear communication, in terms talking about expectations, risks and needs, and asking the right questions – not to mention clients’ ability to brief work effectively.
Brands can get enormous value from building a strategic partnership with an agency or consulting firm that really understands the business and has a good fit with its organisational culture.
- Richard Mullins is the EMEA MD for Acceleration.
