Forging B2B relationships that stand the test of time

In an era of accelerating change, many brands change IT consulting firms and marketing agencies without a second thought. But with the current high turnover of chief marketing officers, a good agency or consulting partner can be more than a service provider – it can also be part of the institutional memory and an extension of the business.

When a consulting firm or agency and a client are aligned in their outlook and ambition, they can create enormous long-term value together and drive each other to excel. FMCG giant Unilever has worked with agency MullenLowe for close on 120 years, while General Electric and BBDO have a partnership spanning nearly a century. Enduring relationships between client and agency provide a number of benefits for both.

Long-term working relationships engender a sense of trust and co-operation between the client and the vendor. There is an understanding of how each partner operates as well as how the consulting firm or agency will respond to a crisis, garnered through years of working together.

A long-term partner has a sound knowledge of the business and will understand the nuances of the client’s industry and its stakeholders, systems, regulations and processes. Each time a complex organisation brings a new partner on board, months of potential value delivery are lost as the latest agency gets up to speed with the business.