SA media agency rankings: Omnicom on top

In an increasingly tough advertising environment the Omnicom Media Group (OMD) has entrenched its position as the leading media agency in SA.

This is based on new figures from Recma, a global research company acknowledged as the benchmark measure of performance.

In 2017 OMD showed growth of 7% with a market share of just over 20%, compared with its closest rival by size, The Media Shop, which has a market share of just over 16%. Both agencies employ around 175 people.

The shock in the numbers comes from two agencies in the WPP fold — Mindshare and MediaCom, clustered together as GroupM — whose growth fell by 20% and 10%, respectively.

OMD’s second agency, PHD, which is able to work for competitors of its parent agency’s clients, grew by 5%.

A notable success story has been the rapid growth of Vizeum (up 45%) and Carat (up 30%), which are part of the Dentsu group.

Josh Dovey, CEO of OMD Africa, is delighted with the performance of both its SA operating companies. "OMD has retained its market leadership for the 15th year, with growth off a very high base, thanks to significant new business, including Edcon and MTN.

"PHD [consolidated] the Volkswagen business it won in 2016 after a global review. Since our acquisition of Page Three Media and its incorporation into the PHD network, it has doubled its billings, with both domestic business and global wins."