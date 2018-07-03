Financial Services advertising under the spotlight at AdForum

Topics at the most recent Financial Mail AdForum event, held in association with Ornico, included advertising in the financial sector, the newest adverts to be flighted and marketing trends in this competitive industry.

As more and more banks in the sector work hard at digital transformation, they plan to invest more resources into technology and focus on greater innovation, so as not to lose market share to small challenger brands.

The panel last week consisted of Havas CEO Lynn Madeley, Ornico’s Mongezi Mtati, founder and CEO of Make Beautiful Zwelakhe Tshabangu, and Famous Copy co-founder and creative partner Deon Wiggett. They dissected some of the latest television commercials to come out of the sector.

First up was the new offering from Allan Gray, which was popular among most of the audience members but less so with the panel. While beautifully shot in Allan Gray style, Madeley said she found the storyline sad and failed to see the point of the ad, questioning whether people like the advert itself or enjoyed it simply because it’s by Allan Gray. Tshabangu said it was brave of the brand to do the ad in the vernacular.

Capitec’s retail advert promoting its credit card offering was disliked by both the panel and the audience. Mtati said nothing about the ad was creative, while Tshabangu believed Capitec missed an opportunity with it. The bank is a challenger brand, he said, but the advert had no heart and he didn’t identify with it. Wiggett pointed out the low-budget look and feel was deliberate, and true to Capitec’s no-nonsense positioning.