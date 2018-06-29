Agency engagement on the increase

Global trends indicate a slight increase in the number and duration of the relationships that marketers have with their creative agencies, according to the Scopen Agency Scope SA 2017/2018 results.

Scopen’s research shows that SA marketers work, on average, with 1.92 different advertising agencies and 1.12 media agencies. The average duration of these relationships is 4.26 years, which is on par with the global average.

Large businesses tend to have longer relationships with their agencies, most likely because the complexity of their businesses and the size of their budgets prevent them from changing agencies more often.

Other global trends suggest that marketers depend on their agencies to be their marketing departments and deliver on their needs. At the same time, marketers are looking for a simplified approach because the average chief marketing officer is responsible for a lot more than just marketing in his or her business.