Prepare to enter the AdFocus Awards

Entries for AdFocus 2018 open on June 29 and close on August 24

22 June 2018 - 11:05 Jeremy Maggs

Categories include the large, medium and small agencies of the year, best partnership, lifetime achiever, specialist and PR agencies of the year, the Shape Shifter (replacing the New Broom award), the sustainability award and student of the year.

For more information and entry requirements go to adfocus.co.za. AdFocus jury chair Phumi Mashigo says she is looking forward to robust debate among this year’s judging panel. Winners will be announced in November.

This year’s AdFocus theme is "The year of content", focusing on the need to create tailored, compelling content to allow brands to find a unique voice amid a sea of competition.

3 days ago

