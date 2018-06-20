Digital disruption has changed the way youth consume media

Today’s youth audiences choose to engage with media platforms that provide them with useful content that adds value to their everyday lives. As a result authentic content has become an important connection between brands and the youth and is ultimately the deciding factor in terms of whether a brand remains relevant in their lives, or becomes irrelevant.

These were some of the observations from a panel discussion, moderated by Cliff Central’s Siya Sangweni that took place at the Sunday Times Generation Next Conference last week in Johannesburg.

Social media has improved the relationship between consumers, brands and media as it has provided audiences with choice in terms of who they want to follow, maintained CliffCentral’s Gareth Cliff. He added that using demographics as a way to segment audiences is an “ugly hangover” from the days when people were characterised by race, gender and wealth and which still today create an unconscious bias.

Thandi Ngwenya, Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Media Holdings, Zimbabwe’s largest independent media house, commented “There is no doubt that digital disruption has forced our industry to adapt.” Massive shifts to digital have destabilised the traditional print business model significantly as it grapples with how to monetise social media platforms, admitted Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Media, Thandi Ngwenya.

It is, said Ngwenya a form of playing catch up. With a 103% mobile penetration rate in Zimbabwe, the company, which publishes four print titles, has accepted that it needs to connect with consumers where they are, instead of pushing traditional platforms such as newspapers or billboards. Instead Alpha Media has invested in building the largest online following of any media house in Zimbabwe.