You're invited to an FM AdForum on financial services advertising
Expert panel will debate 10 of the industry's latest advertisements
18 June 2018 - 10:47
A good financial services marketing campaign can serve more than one purpose: it can educate, caution, advise, make promises to, inspire or attract customers.
The best ones might do it all while connecting with their target market on the level that matters most – one where the language is plain and simple: we value and understand you.
Join Phumi Mashigo and her panel of experts at the next Financial Mail AdForum on "The Value of Financial Services Advertising", in association with Ornico, as they take you through 10 financial services advertisements via a robust debate on the creativity and power of each ad.
Panel members include:
- Zwelakhe Tshabangu, founder & executive creative director, Make Beautiful
- Lynn Madeley, CEO, Havas
- Deon Wiggett, creative partner & co-founder, Fairly Famous
- Mongezi Mtati, marketing manager, Ornico
Brands to be reviewed:
- Allan Gray
- Capitec Bank
- First National Bank
- Marriott
- Prudential Investment Managers
- Standard Bank
Details:
- Friday June 22 2018, 7am–9.15am
- Parktown, Johannesburg
- Price: R295 excluding VAT
BOOK NOW
For more information, contact Jade Fleishman on FleishmanJ@tisoblackstar.co.za.
Please sign in or register to comment.