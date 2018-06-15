SA youth rank Nike as coolest brand

The coolest, top-performing brand in SA, according to the 2018 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards, is once again Nike. It is followed by Samsung, with Adidas in third place.

In addition to its overall top-performing ranking, Nike is ranked the coolest brand in both the footwear and slogan categories, while Adidas has unseated Nike as coolest clothing brand.

The annual Sunday Times Generation Next survey, conducted in association with youth marketing specialist HDI Youth Marketeers, measures the sentiments towards brands and celebrities of more than 12,000 young people, aged eight to 23, from urban and peri-urban areas of SA. The survey, now in its 14th year, is considered a good indicator of what children, teens and young adults in SA find trendy and aspirational.

A number of brands retain their top spots from last year, including FNB (coolest bank), Mr Price (coolest clothing store), SA Airways (coolest domestic airline), Protea Hotels (coolest hotel group), Identity (coolest SA fashion brand), Vodacom (coolest telecoms provider), Engen (coolest petrol station), the Sunday Times (coolest weekly newspaper), Metro FM (coolest radio station), Top Gear magazine (coolest magazine), McDonald’s (coolest fast-food place), Spur (coolest eat-out place), Red Bull (coolest energy product), Doritos (coolest snack), Coca-Cola (coolest cold drink) and Mugg & Bean (coolest coffee shop).