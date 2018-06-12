An SA snapshot: The Directors Event 2018

The slogan “Thuma Mina” (#send me), which was adopted earlier this year by president Cyril Ramaphosa, was the overriding theme last week of The Directors Event 2018. Branded as SA’s biggest board meeting, the event was presented by the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies and JSE-listed MMI Holdings, in partnership with the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa, Mancosa and Greymatter & Finch.

The conference was a platform for dialogue and debate about the challenges facing the country, technology solutions to grow a more inclusive economy, ways to alleviate unemployment and promote entrepreneurship as well as the impact of politics on the economy.

Ramaphosa is intent on putting the economy back on a positive trajectory and curbing corruption at state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Business has responded positively with a #CountUsIn approach. However, though sentiment is more positive than it was in 2017, the economy is not out of the woods yet and significant challenges still lie ahead, delegates heard.

New boards at SOEs are focused on restoring governance, but there remains uncertainty about government’s intention to expropriate land without compensation, and unemployment figures are still alarmingly high. The president earlier this year launched the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative, which aims to provide more than 1m young South Africans with paid work experience. MMI Holdings and Tiso Blackstar contributed R450,000 and a percentage of ticket sales from The Directors Event to the YES initiative.

“The YES initiative is incredibly grateful to both MMI Holdings and Tiso Blackstar for this donation, which will be enormously helpful in assisting us to build quality infrastructure in our drive to provide SA youth with paid work experience,” says Dr Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES.